Joel Biggie Matiza died from [[Covid-19]] on 22 January 2021. His death was confirmed by [[Nick Mangwana]]. Matiza was hospitalised a week before he died. He became the 4th minister to succumb to the respiratory illness.

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

He was an accomplished Architect and a member of South African Architectural Profession (SAAP). He is also a Member of Zimbabwe Institute of Architects (MIAZ)

'''Joel Biggie Matiza''' was a Zimbabwean politician and the Minister of [[Transport and Infrastructural Development]].<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/09/07/full-list-of-president-emmerson-mnangagwas-post-election-cabinet-ministers/ Full List Of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Post-Election Cabinet Ministers ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 07 Sep 2018, retrieved: 7 Sep 2018''</ref>

'''Joel Biggie Matiza''' was a Zimbabwean politician and the Minister of [[Transport and Infrastructural Development]].<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/09/07/full-list-of-president-emmerson-mnangagwas-post-election-cabinet-ministers/ Full List Of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Post-Election Cabinet Ministers ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 07 Sep 2018, retrieved: 7 Sep 2018''</ref> He died from [[Covid-19]] on '''22 January 2021'''. His death was confirmed by [[Nick Mangwana]]. '''Matiza''' was hospitalised a week before he died. He became the 4th minister to succumb to the respiratory illness.

Personal Details

Born: 17 August 1960 in Murewa.

Marriage: He was married to Lilian. They had three children; Joel, Joseph and Joshua.

Death: 22 January 2021. He died from Covid-19. His death was confirmed by Nick Mangwana. Matiza was hospitalized a week before he died. He became the fourth minister to succumb to the respiratory illness.

School / Education

Primary: Monte Cassino.

Secondary: Federal Govt College Kano (Nigeria).

Tertiary: He held BSc Hons Architecture and MSc Architecture degrees from AHMADU BELLO University. He did his MSc Strategic Management at the University of Derby.

In December 2020, Matiza attained a Doctorate in Business Administration Degree from Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Service/Career

He joined the liberation struggle in 1977 with ZIPRA and then went to Nigeria to study and finished in 1986. He rose from being a District Chairperson to be Finance Secretary for Zanu PF Mashonaland East Province. He was also a member of the Zanu PF Central Committee and Zanu PF Provincial Chairman for Mashonaland East. [2]

He was an accomplished Architect and a member of South African Architectural Profession (SAAP). He is also a Member of Zimbabwe Institute of Architects (MIAZ)

He was a Member of Parliament representing Murehwa South Constituency from 1999 to 2021.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Murehwa South returned to Parliament:

Joel Biggie Matizha of Zanu PF with 13 895 votes,

of Zanu PF with 13 895 votes, Ward Nezi of MDC with 4 426 votes,

Edson Chiwara of UP with 505 votes.

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Joel Biggie Matiza was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Joel Biggie Matiza is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$46,949.00. [3]

