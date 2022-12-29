In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Murehwa]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Joel Biggie Matiza was a Zimbabwean politician and the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development.[1]

Personal Details

Born: 17 August 1960 in Murewa.

Marriage: He was married to Lilian. They had three children; Joel, Joseph and Joshua.

Death: 22 January 2021. He died from Covid-19. His death was confirmed by Nick Mangwana. Matiza was hospitalized a week before he died. He became the fourth minister to succumb to the respiratory illness.

School / Education

Primary: Monte Cassino.

Secondary: Federal Govt College Kano (Nigeria).

Tertiary: He held BSc Hons Architecture and MSc Architecture degrees from AHMADU BELLO University. He did his MSc Strategic Management at the University of Derby.

In December 2020, Matiza attained a Doctorate in Business Administration Degree from Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Service/Career

He joined the liberation struggle in 1977 with ZIPRA and then went to Nigeria to study and finished in 1986. He rose from being a District Chairperson to be Finance Secretary for Zanu PF Mashonaland East Province. He was also a member of the Zanu PF Central Committee and Zanu PF Provincial Chairman for Mashonaland East. [2]

He was an accomplished Architect and a member of South African Architectural Profession (SAAP). He is also a Member of Zimbabwe Institute of Architects (MIAZ)

He was a Member of Parliament representing Murehwa South Constituency from 1999 to 2021.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Murehwa South returned to Parliament:

Joel Biggie Matizha of Zanu PF with 13 895 votes,

Edson Chiwara of UP with 505 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Murehwa South returned to Parliament:

Biggie Joel Matiza of Zanu PF with 17 368 votes or 88.40 percent,

Workfield Matora of MDC–N with 550 votes or 2.80 percent,

Total 19 647 votes

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Joel Biggie Matiza was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Joel Biggie Matiza is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$46,949.00. [3]

