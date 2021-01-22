|description= Joel Biggie Matiza was a Zimbabwean politician and the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development. He died on 22 January 2021 from Covid-19. His death was confirmed by Nick Mangwana

Joel Biggie Matiza died from [[Covid-19]] on 22 January 2021. His death was confirmed by [[Nick Mangwana]]. Matiza was hospitalised a week before he died. He became the 4th minister to succumb to the respiratory illness.

Background

Matiza was born on 17 August 1960 in Murewa. He has been a Member of Parliament representing Murehwa South Constituency since 1999 to date.

Education

He attended Monte Cassino for his primary school education and Federal Govt College Kano (Nigeria) for his secondary education. He holds BSc Hons Architecture and MSc Architecture from AHMADU BELLO University. He holds his second MSc Strategic Management form the University of Derby.

Events

Political

He joined the liberation struggle in 1977 with ZIPRA and then went to Nigeria to study and finished in 1986. He rose from being a District Chairperson to be Finance Secretary for ZANU PF Mashonaland East Province. He was also a member of the ZANU PF Central Committee and ZANU PF Provincial Chairman for Mashonaland East.[2]

Career

He was an accomplished Architect and a member of South African Architectural Profession (SAAP). He is also a Member of Zimbabwe Institute of Architects (MIAZ)

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Joel Biggie Matiza was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

Death

