Matiza was born on 17 August 1960 in Murewa. He was a Member of Parliament representing Murehwa South Constituency from 1999 to 2021.

Background

Matiza was born on 17 August 1960 in Murewa. He was a Member of Parliament representing Murehwa South Constituency from 1999 to 2021.

Wife

He was married to Lilian.

Children

Matiza had three children; Joel, Joseph and Joshua.

Education

He attended Monte Cassino for his primary school education and Federal Govt College Kano (Nigeria) for his secondary education. He held BSc Hons Architecture and MSc Architecture degrees from AHMADU BELLO University. He did his MSc Strategic Management at the University of Derby.

In December 2020, Matiza attained a Doctorate in Business Administration Degree from Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Events

Political

He joined the liberation struggle in 1977 with ZIPRA and then went to Nigeria to study and finished in 1986. He rose from being a District Chairperson to be Finance Secretary for ZANU PF Mashonaland East Province. He was also a member of the ZANU PF Central Committee and ZANU PF Provincial Chairman for Mashonaland East.[2]

Career

He was an accomplished Architect and a member of South African Architectural Profession (SAAP). He is also a Member of Zimbabwe Institute of Architects (MIAZ)

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Joel Biggie Matiza was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Joel Biggie Matiza is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$46,949.00. [3]

Death

Joel Biggie Matiza died from Covid-19 on 22 January 2021. His death was confirmed by Nick Mangwana. Matiza was hospitalised a week before he died. He became the 4th minister to succumb to the respiratory illness.