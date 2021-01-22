Pindula

Joel Biggie Matiza

Joel Biggie Matiza died from Covid-19 on 22 January 2021. His death was confirmed by Nick Mangwana.

Details

Matiza was hospitalised a week before he died. He became the fourth minister to succumb to the respiratory illness.

