==Details==

Joel Biggie Matiza

Joel Biggie Matiza died from Covid-19 on 22 January 2021. His death was confirmed by Nick Mangwana. Read more on Joel Biggie Matiza here

Details

Matiza was hospitalised a week before he died. He became the fourth minister to succumb to the respiratory illness.

