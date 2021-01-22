[[File:Joel.jpg|thumb|Joel Biggie Matiza]] [[Joel Biggie Matiza]] died from [[Covid-19]] on 22 January 2021. His death was confirmed by [[Nick Mangwana]]. Read more on Joel Biggie Matiza [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Joel_Biggie_Matiza here]

Joel Biggie Matiza

Details

Matiza was hospitalised a week before he died. He became the fourth minister to succumb to the respiratory illness.