[[File:Joel.jpg|thumb|Joel Biggie Matiza]] [[Joel Biggie Matiza]] died from [[Covid-19]] on 22 January 2021. His death was confirmed by [[Nick Mangwana]].
==Details==
Joel Biggie Matiza died from Covid-19 on 22 January 2021. His death was confirmed by Nick Mangwana. Read more on Joel Biggie Matiza here
Details
Matiza was hospitalised a week before he died. He became the fourth minister to succumb to the respiratory illness.