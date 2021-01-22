Pindula

Matiza was hospitalised a week before he died. He became the fourth minister to succumb to the respiratory illness. His death came following the demise of [[Perrance Shiri]], Dr [[Ellen Gwaradzimba]], and Dr [[Sibusiso Moyo]].
  
 
Latest revision as of 18:58, 22 January 2021

Joel Biggie Matiza

Joel Biggie Matiza died from Covid-19 on 22 January 2021. His death was confirmed by Nick Mangwana. Read more on Joel Biggie Matiza here

Details

Matiza was hospitalised a week before he died. He became the fourth minister to succumb to the respiratory illness. His death came following the demise of Perrance Shiri, Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba, and Dr Sibusiso Moyo.

