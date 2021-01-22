Difference between revisions of "Joel Biggie Matiza Death"
==Details==
Matiza was hospitalised a week before he died. He became the fourth minister to succumb to the respiratory illness.
Joel Biggie Matiza died from Covid-19 on 22 January 2021. His death was confirmed by Nick Mangwana. Read more on Joel Biggie Matiza here
Details
Matiza was hospitalised a week before he died. He became the fourth minister to succumb to the respiratory illness. His death came following the demise of Perrance Shiri, Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba, and Dr Sibusiso Moyo.