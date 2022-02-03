In July 2018, Joel Dhumakwezu was elected to Ward 23 Chimanimani RDC, for MDC Alliance with 961 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 23 Chimanimani RDC with 961 votes, beating Alfred Ndima of Zanu PF with 945 votes and Bernard Muzamani of PRC with 51 votes. [1]

