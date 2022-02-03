Difference between revisions of "Joel Dhumakwezu"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Joel Dhumakwezu''' was elected to Ward 23 Chimanimani RDC, for MDC Alliance with 961 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 10:44, 3 February 2022
In July 2018, Joel Dhumakwezu was elected to Ward 23 Chimanimani RDC, for MDC Alliance with 961 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 23 Chimanimani RDC with 961 votes, beating Alfred Ndima of Zanu PF with 945 votes and Bernard Muzamani of PRC with 51 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022