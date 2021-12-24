Difference between revisions of "Joel Gombera"
Latest revision as of 10:58, 24 December 2021
Joel Gombera is a Zimbabwean marketer and banker.
Education
Gombera is the holder of a number of qualifications including a Full Diploma in Banking (Associate) from the Institute of Bankers Zimbabwe, Certificate in Digital Marketing from Bindura University of Science Education, Full Diploma in Professional Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing and an Executive Masters in Business Leadership from Midlands State University.
These are Joel Gombera's other qualifications and certifications:
- Post Graduate Diploma in Professional Marketing (The Chartered Institute of Marketing)
- Executive Certificate in Community Development & Humanitarian Project Management (University of Zimbabwe)
- Certificate in Digital Marketing (Bindura University of Science Education)[1]
Career
He joined Doves Holdings as the Group Marketing General Manager in February 2021.[1]
Prior to joining Doves Holdings, Joel Gombera was the Group Marketing Manager for CBZ Holdings. In May 2020, Gombera was elected as the new Club Growth Director in District 74 (Southern Africa) of Toastmasters International.[2]
He was a Personal Banker Assistant for Intermarket and held the same position when it rebranded to ZB Bank. Gombera left ZB Bank in 2003.[1]
On 17 December 2021, Gombera was named as part of a nine-member ZIFA Restructuring Committee.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Joel Gombera AIOBZ, FCIM, EMBA, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 24, 2021
- ↑ Gombera elected Marketing Director for Toastmasters in Southern Africa, The Anchor, Published: May 12, 2020, Retrieved: December 24, 2021