On 17 May 2022, Joel Luphahla was not dismissed when [[Mandla Mpofu]] and his technical team were fired by Highlanders.<ref name="Pindul">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/05/17/highlanders-have-sacked-head-coach-mandla-mpofu-and-his-technical-team/ Highlanders Have Sacked Head Coach Mandla Mpofu And His Technical Team], ''Pindula News'', Published: May 17, 2022, Retrieved: May 17, 2022 </ref>

On 21 March 2022, Golden Eagles revealed that Luphahla left the club by mutual consent. Luphahla was replaced by [[Gilbert Mushangazhike]].<ref name="NR">Tafadzwa Chigandiwa, [https://nehandaradio.com/2022/03/21/head-coach-joel-luphahla-and-his-backroom-staff-leave-golden-eagles/ Head coach Joel Luphahla and his backroom staff leave Golden Eagles], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: March 21, 2022, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>

Luphahla was the coach of TelOne FC when they were playing in the ZIFA Central Region Division One league in 2018 and managed to lead them into the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] and unfortunately he was reassigned to another role after [[ZIFA]] barred him from being the head coach because they said he did not have the required qualifications to sit on the bench as the team's coach in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]].<ref name="Herald">Cloud Fusire, [https://www.herald.co.zw/telone-to-reassign-joel-luphahla/], ''The Herald'', Published: February 01, 2019, Retrieved: January 24, 2020</ref> He joined ZIFA Division 2A Club, [[Golden Eagles FC]] in 2019 .<ref name="Twitter2019"> [https://twitter.com/GoldenEaglesFC3/status/1220349096168509440], ''Twitter'', Published: January 23, 2020, Retrieved: January 24, 2020 </ref>

Joel Lupahla is a former Zimbabwean footballer and sports personality who played for a number of local and foreign clubs including CAPS United Football Club as well as the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team.

Background

Joel Lupahla was born on 26 April 1977.

Career

Luphahla has spent most of his career playing in South Africa's Premier Soccer League and also had a spell in Cyprus. He suffered a serious leg injury while playing for Platinum Stars, but returned to the club after an extended absence. He was part of the Warriors team that played in their maiden AFCON final held in Tunisia in 2004. The team was coached by veteran football legend Sunday Chidzambwa and captained by the heroic Peter Ndlovu. He played as a striker in a team that included football legends such as Peter Ndlovu, Lazarus Muhoni, Wilfred Mugeyi and Kaitano Tembo. He was also part of the team that won the 2000 COSAFA Cup under the guidance of Misheck Chidzambwa, and was also part of the Warriors team that participated in the 2006 AFCON Final.

Coaching Career

On 21 March 2022, Golden Eagles revealed that Luphahla left the club by mutual consent. Luphahla was replaced by Gilbert Mushangazhike.[3]

On 22 March 2022, Luphahla joined Highlanders Football Club as an assistant coach.[4]



On 17 May 2022, Joel Luphahla was not dismissed when Mandla Mpofu and his technical team were fired by Highlanders.[5]

Teams Played For

Zimbabwe Saints

Highlanders Football Club

AEP Paphos FC (Cyprus)

Silver Stars (SA)

Supersport United (SA)

Platinum Stars (SA)

CAPS United Football Club

Accolades

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winner x2 (1998/99 and 2000 with Highlanders Football Club) COSAFA Cup winner in 2000 ZIFA Central Region Division One Winner as coach of TelOne Football Club



















