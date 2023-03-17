He had a CAF C licence and did not have a CAF A coaching certificate. Rules put in place by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) required all Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches and their assistants to have CAF A licences.

In March 2023 , Luphahla was "demoted" from being Highlanders' assistant coach to strikers' coach as he did not have the necessary qualifications to sit on the bench .<ref name=" The Chronicle1 "> Mehluli Sibanda, [https:// www . chronicle .co.zw/ bosso - carve - out - position - for - luphahla / Bosso carve out position for Luphahla ], '' The Chronicle1 '', Published: 17 March 2023 , Retrieved: 17 March 2023 </ref>

On 17 May 2022, Joel Luphahla was not dismissed when [[Mandla Mpofu]] and his technical team were fired by Highlanders.<ref name="Pindul">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/05/17/highlanders-have-sacked-head-coach-mandla-mpofu-and-his-technical-team/ Highlanders Have Sacked Head Coach Mandla Mpofu And His Technical Team], ''Pindula News'', Published: May 17, 2022, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>

Joel Luphahla is a former Zimbabwean footballer and sports personality who played for a number of local and foreign clubs including CAPS United Football Club as well as the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team.

Background

Joel Luphahla was born on 26 April 1977.

Maintenance

In April 2015, Luphahla was sued for maintenance by his ex-girlfriend Pamela Siachinga who was claiming $460 for the upkeep of their child. The matter was supposed to be heard yesterday before Harare Civil Court magistrate Mr Trevor Nyatsanza, who struck it off the roll since both parties were in default.

Pamela Siachinga claimed Joel Luphahla was not contributing anything towards the upkeep and welfare of their child.[1]

Career

Luphahla has spent most of his career playing in South Africa's Premier Soccer League and also had a spell in Cyprus. He suffered a serious leg injury while playing for Platinum Stars in South Africa, but returned to the club after an extended absence. He was part of the Warriors team that played in the maiden AFCON final held in Tunisia in 2004. The team was coached by veteran football legend Sunday Chidzambwa and captained by Peter Ndlovu. He played as a striker in a team that included football legends such as Peter Ndlovu, Lazarus Muhoni, Wilfred Mugeyi and Kaitano Tembo. He was also part of the team that won the 2000 COSAFA Cup under the guidance of Misheck Chidzambwa, and was also part of the Warriors team that participated in the 2006 AFCON Final.

After finishing his O Level in Bulawayo, Luphahla went to Tsholotsho, and he stole his mother's goat to pay a person who helped people to cross to South Africa without proper travelling documents.

After Luphahla arrived in South Africa, he was forced to live in the streets after his friends refused to give him accommodation. Joel Luphahla was then detained for two weeks by the home affairs, waiting for his deportation.

Left with no option, he was forced to return to Zimbabwe and take football seriously to make up for the goat he had stolen before leaving for South Africa. He joined a club in a social football league in Tsholotsho.

Joel Luphahla was spotted by Madinda Ndlovu who had travelled to Tsholotsho on a business trip. Ndlovu informed the then Highlanders coach Rahman Gumbo and chairman Ernest Maphepha Sibanda about Luphahla, but they took longer to make the move.

He then joined a Division Two club based in Nyamandhlovu but would travel to Bulawayo for some league games. This was when he met his breakthrough after Zimbabwe Saints Football Club spotted him and offered a contract with the help of Ronald Sibanda. This was not the first time he had been with the club following his short stint as an Under 14 player.

After starring for Zimbabwe Saints until 1998, he went to Highlanders and then to Cyprus in 2000. He returned from Europe and played for a couple of clubs in South Arica including Supersport United and Platinum Stars.

Luphahla returned to Zimbabwe in 2010 and ended his playing career at his home town club, Tsholotsho Football Club in 2015.[2]

Coaching Career

Luphahla was the coach of TelOne FC when they were playing in the ZIFA Central Region Division One league in 2018 and managed to lead them into the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League and unfortunately, he was reassigned to another role after ZIFA barred him from being the head coach because he did not have the required qualifications to sit on the bench as the team's coach in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.[3] He joined ZIFA Division 2A Club, Golden Eagles FC in 2019.[4]

On 21 March 2022, Golden Eagles revealed that Luphahla left the club by mutual consent. Luphahla was replaced by Gilbert Mushangazhike.[5]

On 22 March 2022, Luphahla joined Highlanders Football Club as an assistant coach.[6]

In March 2023, Luphahla was "demoted" from being Highlanders' assistant coach to strikers' coach as he did not have the necessary qualifications to sit on the bench.[8]

He had a CAF C licence and did not have a CAF A coaching certificate. Rules put in place by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) required all Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches and their assistants to have CAF A licences.

Teams Played For

Zimbabwe Saints

Highlanders Football Club

AEP Paphos FC (Cyprus)

Silver Stars (SA)

Supersport United (SA)

Platinum Stars (SA)

CAPS United Football Club

Accolades

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winner x2 (1998/99 and 2000 with Highlanders Football Club) COSAFA Cup winner in 2000 ZIFA Central Region Division One Winner as coach of TelOne Football Club











