He started playing football at a tender age, during his early days in Primary school. He then turned professional when he joined Highlanders juniors U12. He worked with coaches like Clement Chimimba and [[Amini Soma Phiri]] and was promoted to the senior team in 2009 together with [[Bruce Kangwa]] and [[Rahman Kutsanzira]]. His debut came in 2009 versus Gunners at BF and he was part of the starting line-up which turned out to be a motivator. He played for Highlanders until 2010 when he was signed by [[FC Platinum]] for a record US$60,000.00. He went on to play for them for three seasons from 2011 to 2013 and the rejoined Highlanders in 2014 but only lasted for a season and coach [[Nqobile Mafu]] deemed him excess baggage after mentioning that he was overweight hence he was no longer in his plans and then [[Twine Phiri]] the CAPS United owner then called him to Harare to join [[CAPS United Football Club]] and that was the turning point in his career.<ref name="Sunday News">Mehluli Sibanda, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/the-coach-didnt-like-me-josta/], ''The Sunday News'', Published: December 08, 2019, Retrieved: December 10, 2019 </ref>

Background

Joel Ngodzo was born on December 1, 1989 at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo. He is the last born in a family of four boys Johannes, Zephaniah and Petros. All the three elder brothers in the Ngodzo family are footballers and there was no way out four Josta not to be a footballer. His brother Johannes Ngodzo was a member of the Warriors team that qualified for Tunisia 2004 but he couldn't make it to the finals due to injury.

Education

Lobengula Primary School is where Joel Ngodzo did his primary school before moving to Mzilikazi High School for his secondary education.[1]

Career

He started playing football at a tender age, during his early days in Primary school. He then turned professional when he joined Highlanders juniors U12. He worked with coaches like Clement Chimimba and Amini Soma Phiri and was promoted to the senior team in 2009 together with Bruce Kangwa and Rahman Kutsanzira. His debut came in 2009 versus Gunners at BF and he was part of the starting line-up which turned out to be a motivator. He played for Highlanders until 2010 when he was signed by FC Platinum for a record US$60,000.00. He went on to play for them for three seasons from 2011 to 2013 and the rejoined Highlanders in 2014 but only lasted for a season and coach Nqobile Mafu deemed him excess baggage after mentioning that he was overweight hence he was no longer in his plans and then Twine Phiri the CAPS United owner then called him to Harare to join CAPS United Football Club and that was the turning point in his career.[2]

Rejoining Highlanders

Ngodzo returned to Zimbabwe after an unsuccessful spell at Zambian side Buildcon. He had joined Buildcon at the beginning of 2020 from CAPS United after he was crowned the 2019 Soccer Star of the Year.

He rejoined Highlanders for the second time after rejoining for just a season in 2014 following the expiry of his contract with FC Platinum.

He then left Bosso in 2015 for CAPS United where he stayed for five seasons before his move to Zambian side Buildcon at the beginning of 2020.[3]





National Team

He has played for both the U20 and U23 at the junior levels and also represented the senior national team at the CHAN tournament and qualifiers on several occasions.

Teams Played For

Awards

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winners medal (2016 with CAPS United Football Club)

2019 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year







