Joey 'Mafero' Antipas is an accomplished Zimbabwean football coach, who works for Chicken Inn Football Club, a Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League team.

He was also the coach of the national team before he quit the post on 20 November 2019 after guiding them to a 2-1 victory against Zambia in a 2021 AFCON Qualifier in Lusaka a day before his resignation.

He was later assigned to be one of the assistants to the Warriors' Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic.

Coaching Career

He was the longest-serving coach of the now-defunct Motor Action Football Club which was owned by the Rosen family. He won the Premier Soccer League title with the club in 2010.[1]

After Motor Action was relegated he also coached Shooting Stars. He won the PSL title with Chicken Inn in 2015.

He was then appointed head coach at Amazulu Football Club in South Africa in May 2016 ahead of the 2016/17 season.[2]

Amazulu fired Antipas and Prince Matore on 08 August 2017 and the duo returned home and rejoined Chicken Inn at the beginning of 2018.[3]

He also coached the Warriors before and he was later rehired after the resignation of Sunday Chidzambwa in 2019.

He was in charge of two matches for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers and two matches for the CHAN qualifiers before quitting the post.

In January 2023, Chicken Inn announced that Prince Matore, Antipas' assistant, had been appointed the club's head coach. The club said Antipas would be reassigned.