Joey Nyikadzino is a Zimbabwean actress, script-writer and beautician. She is also a teacher by training.

Background

Joey was born on the 21st of May 1983 in a family of seven – two boys and five girls. She was born and bred in Kambuzuma, and also did part of her primary education ekhaya (in the rural areas).

Education

She started her grade one to two at Mutoko Primary School and did her grade three to seven at Nyadire Primary School. For her secondary education, she was at Ngezi High School where she did her O' Level before enrolling at Roosevelt High School for her A' Level. She holds a Diploma in Teaching which she attained at Morgan Zintec and another Diploma attained at Harare Polytechnic.

Career

As a teacher, she only taught for a full year before she quit to study beauty at Harare Poly between 2004-2006. Afterwards she worked at Ebony Hair Salon from 2007 – 2010 before moving to pursue my solo projects as a beautician. In 2013, she opened Supreme Beauty Parlor which was housed at Park Street Mall between 2013 – 2015.

She also opened Whispers Beauty Shop housed at Angwa City. Her vision is to open Whispers Beauty School to teach aspiring beauticians massage, hairdressing and cosmetology as well as supplying hair and beauty products. She is also planning to launch her brand called Joey's Cosmetics which would come with a wide range of make-up, hair products and perfumes.

As an actress, she wants to empower upcoming actresses, especially those in remote areas. She realised that there are many talented actresses who do not have exposure despite having the credentials. As an actress, she gets her inspiration from Mercy Johnson from Nigeria.

As a script-writer, she wants to continue writing new scripts for short films and even movies as she has always done. For the benefit of those who are not in the know, she has featured in a number of plays like The Long Night, Think, Outrage and Missing Chronicles as an actress.

Role Models

She honed her skills after working under some of the powerful ladies in beauty industry that include Sue Peter, the owner of Ebony Hair Salon who happens to be her former boss and businesswoman Barbara "Mama Red Rose" Chikosi.





Picture Gallery

Joey Nyikadzino

Nyikadzino Joey



