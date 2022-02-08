In July 2018, Johani Ndiamba was elected to Ward 14 Chimanimani RDC, for Zanu PF with 1216 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Chimanimani RDC with 1216 votes, beating John Chieza of MDC Alliance with 347 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

