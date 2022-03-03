In July 2018, Johanne Gara was elected to Ward 21 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF with 1478 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 21 Chaminuka RDC with 1478 votes, beating Dorcas Madzinga of MDC Alliance with 47 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]