Difference between revisions of "Johannes Bangweni"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Johannes Banweni''' was elected to Ward 29 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1336 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his a...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 11:10, 21 September 2020
In July 2018, Johannes Banweni was elected to Ward 29 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1336 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 29 Masvingo RDC with 1336 votes, beating Mugova Tavaremba, independent with 356 votes, Cosmas Maregere, independent with 271 votes, Evidence Gumbo of PRC with 204 votes, Kefasi Rusenga of MDC-Alliance with 118 votes and Jonathan Mutsikwa, independent with 21 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020