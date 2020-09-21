Difference between revisions of "Johannes Bangweni"

In '''July 2018''', '''Johannes Bangweni ''' was elected to Ward 29 [[Masvingo RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 1336 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 29 Masvingo RDC with 1336 votes, beating Mugova Tavaremba, independent with 356 votes, Cosmas Maregere, independent with 271 votes, Evidence Gumbo of PRC with 204 votes, Kefasi Rusenga of MDC-Alliance with 118 votes and Jonathan Mutsikwa, independent with 21 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

