Dr Johannes Marisa is a Zimbabwean medical doctor and music promoter.

Background

Johannes Marisa has a nephew Blessing Mahutse who was arrested together with two others for stealing US$50 000 from Dr Johannes Marisa's mansion before setting it on fire to conceal the offence.[1]

Mansion

Johannes Marisa has a double-storey house in Riverside Park, Ruwa. The mansion was gutted by fire in January 2021 in a suspected case of arson. His nephew and two employees were arrested and appeared in court charged with theft and malicious damage to property.[2]

Career

Marisa is the owner of Westview Clinic in Kuwadzana having left Parirenyatwa Hospital in 2008.[3] In September 2021, Johannes Marisa was Medical and Dental Private Practitioners Zimbabwe Association (MDPPZA) President when Emmerson Mnangagwa offered land to members of MDPPZA. Marisa had written a letter to Mnangagwa requesting if the government could give them land and consider MDPPZA members for import duty exemptions.[4]





Forgery Case

In 2012, Johannes Marisa disowned a medical affidavit during the trial of Phillip Dendere and George Nyahuye who were charged with assaulting Dr Munyaradzi Kereke's driver Privilege Maturure. The duo were on trial before Harare magistrate Mr Kudakwashe Jarabini.

Marisa said the medical affidavit was prepared by his brother-in-law. The document was also being disputed by Advocate Linos Mazonde who was representing the pair accused of assaulting Kereke's driver.[3]

Robbery & Arson

Blessing Mahutse, Simon Chavhunduka and Garikayi Ekaya allegedly stole US$50 000 from Johannes Marisa's bedroom before setting it on fire to conceal the offence.

The trio appeared before magistrate Barbra Mateko on February 3 2021 and was remanded in custody.

The accused were released on bail on March 29 2021 and told to appear before the courts for commencement of trial on May 17.

Due to the delay in the prosecution of the case, Marisa filed a complaint with the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) in April 2021.

In a letter addressed to Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi, Marisa said he wanted the prosecutor handling the case, Lancelot Mutsokoti, to step down.[2]