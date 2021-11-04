Difference between revisions of "Johannes Nhumwa"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Johannes Nhumwa''' is a Zimbabwean football coach. He is the coach of Manica Diamonds Football Club. ==Career== In 2019, Nhumwa took over from Luke Masomere w...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 16:
|Line 16:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Johannes Nhumwa, Johannes Nhumwa Biography, Johannes Nhumwa Career
|keywords= Johannes Nhumwa, Johannes Nhumwa Biography, Johannes Nhumwa Career
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt= Johannes Nhumwa Biography
|image_alt= Johannes Nhumwa Biography
Revision as of 11:53, 4 November 2021
Johannes Nhumwa is a Zimbabwean football coach. He is the coach of Manica Diamonds Football Club.
Career
In 2019, Nhumwa took over from Luke Masomere who was relieved of his duties as Manica Diamonds Football Club coach. Johannes Nhumwa was part of Masomere's technical team for several years.
During his time as Manica Diamonds FC caretaker coach, Nhumwa won the Castle Lager Premiership September Coach of the Month award with Highlanders forward Prince Dube clinching the Player of the Month award.[1][2]
In February 2015, Johannes Nhumwa was appointed by How Mine as Luke Masomere's first assistant coach. He also served as Masvingo United Football Club.[3]
References
- ↑ Fungayi Munyoro, ready to fill in Masomere’s shoes, The Manica Post, Published: October 18, 2019, Retrieved: November 4, 2021
- ↑ Lea Mutanda, Nhumwa ready to fill in Masomere’s shoes, The Sunday Mail, Published: August 11, 2019, Retrieved: November 4, 2021
- ↑ FORTUNE MBELE, How Mine ring technical changes, Southern Eye, Published: February 6, 2015, Retrieved: November 4, 2021