[[File:Johannes-Nhumwa (1).jpg|thumb|right|Johannes Nhumwa]] '''Johannes Nhumwa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] football coach. He is the coach of [[Manica Diamonds Football Club]].

Career

In 2019, Nhumwa took over from Luke Masomere who was relieved of his duties as Manica Diamonds Football Club coach. Johannes Nhumwa was part of Masomere's technical team for several years.

During his time as Manica Diamonds FC caretaker coach, Nhumwa won the Castle Lager Premiership September Coach of the Month award with Highlanders forward Prince Dube clinching the Player of the Month award.[1][2]

In February 2015, Johannes Nhumwa was appointed by How Mine as Luke Masomere's first assistant coach. He also served as Masvingo United Football Club.[3]