Difference between revisions of "Johannes Petros Mwandama"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', Johannes Petros Mwandama was elected to Ward 25 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 3391 votes. ==Personal Details== No information coul...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 06:26, 12 April 2021
In July 2018, Johannes Petros Mwandama was elected to Ward 25 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 3391 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 25 Chitungwiza Municipality with 3391 votes, beating Simbiso Mhike of Zanu PF with 2176 votes, Rosa Zhuwana Musonza of MDC-T with 269 votes, Tapiwa Zengeya, independent with 167 votes, Fungai Maclean Kuimba of UDA with 68 votes, Peter Ncube of PRC with 44 votes, Tevera Matadi of BZA with 42 votes, and Mercy Sikanda of ZIPP with 31 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020