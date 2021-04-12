Difference between revisions of "Johannes Petros Mwandama"

In July 2018, Johannes Petros Mwandama was elected to Ward 25 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 3391 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 25 Chitungwiza Municipality with 3391 votes, beating Simbiso Mhike of Zanu PF with 2176 votes, Rosa Zhuwana Musonza of MDC-T with 269 votes, Tapiwa Zengeya, independent with 167 votes, Fungai Maclean Kuimba of UDA with 68 votes, Peter Ncube of PRC with 44 votes, Tevera Matadi of BZA with 42 votes, and Mercy Sikanda of ZIPP with 31 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

