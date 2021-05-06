John ‘Desiigner Jay Tee’ Mazhinye is a Zimbabwean designer who has designed outfits for Winky D, DJ Fantan, and Enzo Ishal among many others. Desiigner Jay Tee runs S.o.G Clothing Company.

Background

John Mazhinye was born in Chitungwiza.

Career

Desiigner Jay Tee started sewing and designing in 2012, but learnt how to tailor-make stuff in 2017 of which he didn’t go to school. It took him six months to be able to complete one product and learn from people he used to give his work to.

The clothing company S.o.G was founded between 2013 and 2014 before he officially started taking orders from people under his brand. T-shirts, hoodies, caps were first to be known since they had his logo, S.o.G, and during that time, he was dressing Noble Stylz.

He designed the outfit Mbeu wore in his song Ndoringa featuring Mambo Dhuterere.[1]

Awards

Jay Tee has two awards for best male apparel designer, two nominations for best brand and a certificate of appreciation from three different competitions/fashion shows including the 2016 Castle Tankard, Summer Fashion and Style Awards and Zim Hip-Hop Awards.[1]