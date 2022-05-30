In '''May 2022''' , the secretary of [[Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement]], |'''John Bhasera''', recently sent a memo to the [[Grain Marketing Board]] (GMB) chief executive officer [[Rockie Mutenha]] stating that only 5000 metric tonnes (MT) of maize have been delivered to GMB out of an estimated 30 000 MT. In the memo, seen by Pindula News, Bhasera said the parastatal should conduct grain busting operations to prevent side marketing . <ref name=" Set up maize permit inspections at road blocks "> [https:// news . pindula .co.zw/ 2022/05/30/set-up-maize-permit-inspections-at - road - blocks - govt - full - text / Set up maize permit inspections at road blocks ], Pindula , Published: 30 May 2022 , Retrieved: 30 May 2022'' </ref>

In February 2021, Basera was named as the Young Corporate Director for the year 2020 by the Institute of Corporate Directors Zimbabwe (ICDZ).<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-perm-sec-basera-honoured/ JUST IN: Perm Sec Basera honoured], ''The Herald'', Published: February 24, 2021, Retrieved: August 11, 2021</ref>

He was appointed the Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement in November 2019 replacing long serving senior civil servant Mr Ringson Chitsiko and his appointment took effect from 1 January 2020.<ref name="herald"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-president-makes-new-appointments-2/], ''The Herald, Published: 18 November, 2020, Accessed: 3 September, 2020''</ref>

John worked as Seed-Co Limited's agronomy and extension services manager where he was responsible for programmes to enhance rural transformation through increased agriculture support to smallholder farmers.<ref name="chronicle">Thupeyo Muleya, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/seedco-extends-support-to-matabeleland-farmers/], ''Chronicle, Published: 3 June, 2019, Accessed: 3 September, 2020''</ref> John has always been a proponent of Conservation Agriculture as a magic bullet in mitigating the adverse effects of Climate Change.

He has extensive experience in agriculture with a focus on agronomy, agricultural research extension services, agricultural value chain management, agricultural strategy, finance and marketing in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi and Namibia. Dr Basera worked in the private sector including Seed Co and technical director in charge of the agriculture portfolio at CBZ.<ref name="ebusinessweekly"> [https://www.ebusinessweekly.co.zw/basera-lands-top-post/], ''Business Weekly, Published: 29 November, 2019, Accessed: 3 September, 2020''</ref>

John Basera

Dr John Basera is a Zimbabwean renowned agronomist in the private sector and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement. He is a former CBZ Holdings Technical Director (Agriculture) in 2019 and Manager Seed Co Group Southern Africa in 2015.

Education

John attended Elise Gledhill Secondary School and St Josephs High School for his secondary education. He holds a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Agriculture from the University of Zimbabwe (2010) and a Masters in Business Administration from the Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI) and Maastricht School of Management (MSM). He also holds a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in Agribusiness Development and Business Dynamics.

Career

Events

Awards

Memo on maize collection

In May 2022, the secretary of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, |John Bhasera, recently sent a memo to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) chief executive officer Rockie Mutenha stating that only 5000 metric tonnes (MT) of maize have been delivered to GMB out of an estimated 30 000 MT. In the memo, seen by Pindula News, Bhasera said the parastatal should conduct grain busting operations to prevent side marketing. [5]

Picture Gallery

John Basera at the farm

John at Seed Co

