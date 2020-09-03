John Basera

Dr John Basera is a Zimbabwean renowned agronomist in the private sector and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement. He is a former CBZ Holdings Technical Director (Agriculture) in 2019 and Manager Seed Co Group Southern Africa in 2015.

Education

John attended Elise Gledhill Secondary School and St Josephs High School for his secondary education. He holds a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Agriculture from the University of Zimbabwe (2010) and a Masters in Business Administration from the Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI) and Maastricht School of Management (MSM). He also holds a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in Agribusiness Development and Business Dynamics.

Career

He has extensive experience in agriculture with a focus on agronomy, agricultural research extension services, agricultural value chain management, agricultural strategy, finance and marketing in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi and Namibia. Dr Basera worked in the private sector including Seed Co and technical director in charge of the agriculture portfolio at CBZ.[1]

John worked as Seed-Co Limited's agronomy and extension services manager where he was responsible for programmes to enhance rural transformation through increased agriculture support to smallholder farmers.[2] John has always been a proponent of Conservation Agriculture as a magic bullet in mitigating the adverse effects of Climate Change.

He was appointed the Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement in November 2019 replacing long serving senior civil servant Mr Ringson Chitsiko and his appointment took effect from 1 January 2020.[3]

