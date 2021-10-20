In July 2018, John Chakare was elected to Ward2 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 4194 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Pfura RDC with 4194 votes, beating Promise Kuribenyika of Zanu PF with 297 votes and Gift Mutunda of PRC with 212 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

