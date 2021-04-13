Difference between revisions of "John Chenjera Chivayo"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''John Chenjera Chivayo''' is the son of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and Sonja Madzikanda. ==Autism== According to his aunt Moe Chivayo, John su...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''John Chenjera Chivayo''' is the son of [[Zimbabwean]] businessman [[Wicknell Chivayo]] and [[Sonja Madzikanda]].
'''John Chenjera Chivayo''' is the son of [[Zimbabwean]] businessman [[Wicknell Chivayo]] and [[Sonja Madzikanda]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Autism==
==Autism==
|Line 5:
|Line 19:
According to his aunt [[Moe Chivayo]], John suffers from autism and cannot talk. His aunt was responding to his mother's claims that his late grandmother had bewitched him. John's aunt Moe said:
According to his aunt [[Moe Chivayo]], John suffers from autism and cannot talk. His aunt was responding to his mother's claims that his late grandmother had bewitched him. John's aunt Moe said:
|−
<blockquote>"She calls my mom a witch hanzi she bewitched that son of hers who’s still not talking. Girl, go to a medical doctor and actually, one with a medical degree and he will tell you your son in autistic. My mother never once set foot kun’anga inzwa inini mwana wavo."</blockquote>
|+
<blockquote>"She calls my mom a witch hanzi she bewitched that son of hers who’s still not talking. Girl, go to a medical doctor and actually, one with a medical degree and he will tell you your son in autistic. My mother never once set foot kun’anga inzwa inini mwana wavo."</blockquote>
==References==
==References==
|Line 11:
|Line 25:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= John Chivayo Biography: Age, Autism -Pindula
|+
|title= John Chivayo Biography: Age, Autism-Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= John Chivayo, John Chivayo age, John Chivayo Wicknell son
|keywords= John Chivayo, John Chivayo age, John Chivayo Wicknell son
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Latest revision as of 17:49, 13 April 2021
John Chenjera Chivayo is the son of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and Sonja Madzikanda.
Background
Grandmother
His grandmother Canisia died on January 6, 2021.[1]
Siblings
Aunts
Moe Chivayo
Autism
According to his aunt Moe Chivayo, John suffers from autism and cannot talk. His aunt was responding to his mother's claims that his late grandmother had bewitched him. John's aunt Moe said:
"She calls my mom a witch hanzi she bewitched that son of hers who’s still not talking. Girl, go to a medical doctor and actually, one with a medical degree and he will tell you your son in autistic. My mother never once set foot kun’anga inzwa inini mwana wavo."
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Chivayo Sister, Wife In Social Media Row, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: March 4, 2021, Retrieved: April 13, 2021