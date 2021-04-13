John Chenjera Chivayo is the son of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and Sonja Madzikanda.

Background

Grandmother

His grandmother Canisia died on January 6, 2021.[1]

Siblings

Atarah Minana Chivayo

Aunts

Moe Chivayo

Autism

According to his aunt Moe Chivayo, John suffers from autism and cannot talk. His aunt was responding to his mother's claims that his late grandmother had bewitched him. John's aunt Moe said:

"She calls my mom a witch hanzi she bewitched that son of hers who’s still not talking. Girl, go to a medical doctor and actually, one with a medical degree and he will tell you your son in autistic. My mother never once set foot kun’anga inzwa inini mwana wavo."

