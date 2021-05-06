According to his aunt [[Moe Chivayo]], John is autistic and cannot talk. His aunt was responding to his mother's claims that his late grandmother had bewitched him. John's aunt Moe said:

<blockquote>"She calls my mom a witch hanzi she bewitched that son of hers who’s still not talking. Girl, go to a medical doctor and actually, one with a medical degree and he will tell you your son in autistic. My mother never once set foot kun’anga inzwa inini mwana wavo."</blockquote><ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/chivayo-sister-wife-in-social-media-row/ Chivayo Sister, Wife In Social Media Row], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: March 4, 2021, Retrieved: April 13, 2021</ref>