Difference between revisions of "John Chinyamakobvu"

In July 2018, John Chinyamakobvu was elected to Ward 8 Wedza RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1659 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Wedza RDC with 1659 votes, beating George Choto of MDC-Alliance with 341 votes, Tinashe Goto, independent with 230 votes and Simon Mutarisi of PRC with 15 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

