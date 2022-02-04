Difference between revisions of "John Dhliwayo"
In July 2018, John Dhliwayo was elected to Ward 21 Chimanimani RDC, for Zanu PF with 1414 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 21 Chimanimani RDC with 1414 votes, beating Cannias Sithole of MDC Alliance with 656 votes and Kudzai Muzamana of PRC with 65 votes. [1]
