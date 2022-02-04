In July 2018, John Dhliwayo was elected to Ward 21 Chimanimani RDC, for Zanu PF with 1414 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 21 Chimanimani RDC with 1414 votes, beating Cannias Sithole of MDC Alliance with 656 votes and Kudzai Muzamana of PRC with 65 votes. [1]

Events

