Difference between revisions of "John Gumbo"

In July 2018, John Gumbo was elected to Ward 25 Goromonzi RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 11 684 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 25 Goromonzi RDC with 11 684 votes, beating Christopher Makamba of Zanu-PF with 6515 votes, Viola Musikavanhu of ZIPP with 229 votes, and Pondai Nyamandu of PRC with 92 votes.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020