|description= John Pombe Magufuli was a politician and Tanzania's president. He died on 17 March 2021 from heart disease.

Magufuli was born on 29 October 1959 in Chato District, Geita, Tanganyika (Tanzania).<ref name="A">[https://www.africa-confidential.com/profile/id/3487/John_Pombe_Magufuli John Pombe Magufuli], ''Africa Confidential'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>

Background

Death

References