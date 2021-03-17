Difference between revisions of "John Magufuli"
'''John Pombe Magufuli''' was a politician and Tanzania's president. He died on 17 March 2021 from heart disease.
==Background==
==References==
Latest revision as of 20:55, 17 March 2021
John Pombe Magufuli was a politician and Tanzania's president. He died on 17 March 2021 from heart disease.
Background
Magufuli was born on 29 October 1959 in Chato District, Geita, Tanganyika (Tanzania).[1]
Death
References
- ↑ John Pombe Magufuli, Africa Confidential, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 17, 2021