Pindula

Difference between revisions of "John Magufuli"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''John Pombe Magufuli''' was a politician and Tanzania's president. He died on 17 March 2021 from heart disease. ==Background== ==References== <references/> {{#seo: |title...")
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 2: Line 2:
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
 +
 +
Magufuli was born on 29 October 1959 in Chato District, Geita, Tanganyika (Tanzania).<ref name="A">[https://www.africa-confidential.com/profile/id/3487/John_Pombe_Magufuli John Pombe Magufuli], ''Africa Confidential'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>
 +
 +
==Death==
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Line 10: Line 14:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= John Magufuli, John Magufuli death, John Magufuli dead, John Magufuli dies, John Magufuli died, John Magufuli biography, John Magufuli children, John Magufuli wife
 
|keywords= John Magufuli, John Magufuli death, John Magufuli dead, John Magufuli dies, John Magufuli died, John Magufuli biography, John Magufuli children, John Magufuli wife
|description=  
+
|description= John Pombe Magufuli was a politician and Tanzania's president. He died on 17 March 2021 from heart disease.
 
|image=  
 
|image=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  

Latest revision as of 20:55, 17 March 2021

John Pombe Magufuli was a politician and Tanzania's president. He died on 17 March 2021 from heart disease.

Background

Magufuli was born on 29 October 1959 in Chato District, Geita, Tanganyika (Tanzania).[1]

Death

References

  1. John Pombe Magufuli, Africa Confidential, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=John_Magufuli&oldid=100942"