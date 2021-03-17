This was contrary to reports that he was suffering from [[Covid-19]] and had been flown out of Tanzania for treatment. Hassan also announced that Tanzania would get into a 14-day period of mourning as arrangements for the burial are made.<ref name="S">[https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/africa/2021-03-17-tanzania-president-john-magufuli-is-dead/ Tanzania President John Magufuli is dead], ''The Star'', Published: March 17, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>

John Magufuli dies

Tanzania's President John Magufuli died on 17 March 2021. Magufuli's death was confirmed by Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Details

The cause of death was confirmed as heart disease during an address on live television by Hassan on 17 March 2021. Hassan said that Magufuli was hospitalised on March 6, 2021 at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute.

This was contrary to reports that he was suffering from Covid-19 and had been flown out of Tanzania for treatment. Hassan also announced that Tanzania would get into a 14-day period of mourning as arrangements for the burial are made.[1]

References