Difference between revisions of "John Makamure"

Latest revision as of 14:47, 19 October 2022
John Makamure is a Zimbabwean business executive who is the founder and executive director of Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST). He is the current Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) spokesperson.[1]
Background
He is the founder and executive director of SAPST. He holds a Bachelor of Science Honors Degree in Economics (University of Zimbabwe, 1990), Masters in Business Administration (University of Zimbabwe, 2005),and Diploma in News Agency Journalism, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi India, 1993.
Career
He has been the executive director of SAPST from January 1991 to the present. He was appointed to be part of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on 15 July 2019 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.[2]
Corruption Allegations
On 18 October 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed a commission to investigate Makamure who was accused of underhand dealings.[3]
The mandate of the commission was to determine whether or not Makamure was fit to hold office.
This followed a letter dated 12 October 2022, by the Judicial Service Commission which formally advised the President that the question of removal from office of Makamure, ought to be investigated.
President Mnangagwa appointed Retired Justice Maphios Cheda as the chairperson of a tribunal to investigate Makamure. The other members of the tribunal were Charles Warara and Regal Thandiwe Hove.