Difference between revisions of "John Makamure"

John Makamure is a Zimbabwean business executive who is the founder and executive director of Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST). He is the current Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) spokesperson.[1]
Background
He is the founder and executive director of SAPST. He holds a Bachelor of Science Honors Degree in Economics (University of Zimbabwe, 1990), Masters in Business Administration (University of Zimbabwe, 2005),and Diploma in News Agency Journalism, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi India, 1993.
Career
He has been the executive director of SAPST from January 1991 to present. He was appointed to be part of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on 15 July 2019 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.[2]