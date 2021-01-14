In October 2020 he was accused of interfering in the bidding process for the supply of [[Covid-19]] related materials by Young Health Care to the [[National Pharmaceutical Company]] (Natpharm). He was accused of abusing his status as Deputy Minister of Health in the awarding of a contract to Young Health Care Limited for the procurement of Covid-19 supplies

He did his primary education at Mudonzwa and Murezi Primary School and [[St Francis of Assisi High School]] for his high school studies. Mangwiro did his medical studies at University Of Addis Ababa Ethiopia – (MBCHB) and the [[University of Zimbabwe]] where he did the Masters of Medicine (MMED).<ref name="P"/>

Dr.John Chamunorwa Mangwiro is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF. He is the current member of Parliament for Chikomba West Constituency and Deputy Minister of Health.

Background

He was born in Chivhu.[1]

Age

Mangwiro was born on 9 March 1962.[1]

Wife

Dr Mangwiro is married.[1]

Education

Career

Medical Career

He was a part-time lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe Medical School. He has held various roles in associations. Mangwiro was President of the Zimbabwe Diabetes Association, President of Doctors Development Association and he is the current Chairman of the International Diabetes Federation Africa Region.[1]

Politics

Mangwiro was elected the Member of Parliament for Chikomba West in the 2018 Harmonised Elections.[1]

Controversies

US$5,6 Million COVID-19 Equipment Purchase Scam

In October 2020 he was accused of interfering in the bidding process for the supply of Covid-19 related materials by Young Health Care to the National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm). He was accused of abusing his status as Deputy Minister of Health in the awarding of a contract to Young Health Care Limited for the procurement of Covid-19 supplies

He denied the allegations in saying he only convened a meeting at night in August 2020 to establish what was causing delays at a time when infections were surging. In a statement Mangwiro said:

It is not correct that I interfered with the bidding process. On August 14 2020 at around 2100 hours I received a phone call from the Hon Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care. He wanted me to get an update on what was causing the delays to the procurement of the Covid-19 requirements. I could not sleep over an emergency and as such I called (acting Natpharm managing director) Mr Zealous Nyabadza to urgently convene a meeting to appraise me on what was causing the delays. I attended the meeting on August 14 2020 in the company of MoHCC legal advisor Ms S Chikati. The adjudication process had already been completed on August 13 2020. I did not attend the meeting to review any tender processes as this had already been completed. I informed the meeting that I wanted to get an update on the availability of the PCR Machine and PCR Test kits arising out of the bids. Mr Z Nyabadza explained that Young Health Care Limited had won the tender to supply some of the equipment.

There were reports that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) was investigating claims by a whistle-blower that Mangwiro had a personal interest in the awarding of a tender to Young Health Care and tried to arm-twist workers at Natpharm to award the tender without following due process.[2]