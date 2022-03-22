{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = John Mapurazi | post-nominals = | image = John-Mapurazi1.jpg | image_upright = 200px | alt = John Mapurazi Biography | caption = | native_name = | native_name_lang = | pronunciation = | birth_name = | birth_date = | birth_place = | baptised = | disappeared_date = | disappeared_place = | disappeared_status = | death_date = | death_place = | death_cause = | body_discovered = | resting_place = | resting_place_coordinates = | burial_place = | burial_coordinates = | monuments = | residence = | nationality = | other_names = | citizenship = | education = | alma_mater = | occupation = | years_active = | era = | employer = | organization = | agent = | known_for = Being a politician | notable_works = | style = | home_town = | salary = | net_worth = | height = | weight = | television = | title = | term = | predecessor = | successor = | party = Zanu-PF | movement = | opponents = | boards = | criminal_charge = | criminal_penalty = | criminal_status = | spouse = | partner = | children = | parents = | mother = | father = | relatives = | family = | callsign = | awards = | website = | module = | module2 = | module3 = | module4 = | module5 = | module6 = | signature = | signature_size = | signature_alt = | footnotes = })



John Mapurazi is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. Mapurazi is also a miner. In 2022, Mapurazi won the right to represent ZANU-PF in the Kwekwe Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of two other aspiring candidates due to allegations of vote-buying and violence.

Background

John Mapurazi used to stay in Kwekwe's Amaveni suburb.[1]

Political Career

Mapurazi is the former Kwekwe deputy mayor.[2] In May 2017, Mapurazi who was ZANU-PF Lwekwe Ward 8 Councillor was elected the city deputy mayor after the post fell vacant following the death of Councillor Aaron Sithole (MDC-T) in March that same year. He beat MDC-T rival and Ward 10 Councillor, Aaron Gwalazimba by three votes after garnering seven against Gwalazimba's four.[3]

In January 2022, John Mapurazi won the right to represent Zanu-PF in the Kwekwe Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of Energy Ncube together with Kandros Mugabe, from contesting in the by-election.[4]

Booing The Mugabe's

In November 2017, Zanu-PF youths in Kwekwe staged a demonstration Kwekwe City Council offices accusing John Mapurazi and the then mayor Matenda Madzoke of bussing people to Bulawayo under instruction to boo the then First Family; Robert and Grace Mugabe. The allegations were denied by Madzoke.[5]