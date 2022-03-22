Difference between revisions of "John Mapurazi"
Latest revision as of 16:08, 22 March 2022
|John Mapurazi
|Known for
|Being a politician
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
John Mapurazi is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. Mapurazi is also a miner. In 2022, Mapurazi won the right to represent ZANU-PF in the Kwekwe Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of two other aspiring candidates due to allegations of vote-buying and violence.
Background
John Mapurazi used to stay in Kwekwe's Amaveni suburb.[1]
Political Career
Mapurazi is the former Kwekwe deputy mayor.[2] In May 2017, Mapurazi who was ZANU-PF Lwekwe Ward 8 Councillor was elected the city deputy mayor after the post fell vacant following the death of Councillor Aaron Sithole (MDC-T) in March that same year. He beat MDC-T rival and Ward 10 Councillor, Aaron Gwalazimba by three votes after garnering seven against Gwalazimba's four.[3]
In January 2022, John Mapurazi won the right to represent Zanu-PF in the Kwekwe Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of Energy Ncube together with Kandros Mugabe, from contesting in the by-election.[4]
Booing The Mugabe's
In November 2017, Zanu-PF youths in Kwekwe staged a demonstration Kwekwe City Council offices accusing John Mapurazi and the then mayor Matenda Madzoke of bussing people to Bulawayo under instruction to boo the then First Family; Robert and Grace Mugabe. The allegations were denied by Madzoke.[5]
References
- ↑ KWEKWE: Residents chase away Zanu PF supporters on door-to-door Campaign, ZWNews, Published: February 16, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022
- ↑ Mapurazi To Represent ZANU-PF In Kwekwe By-Election, NewZiana, Published: January 21, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022
- ↑ Nyasha Majoni, New Kwekwe deputy mayor, Sunday News, Published: May 7, 2017, Retrieved: March 22, 2022
- ↑ 2 Zanu PF Kwekwe candidates disqualified, The Herald, Published: January 20, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022
- ↑ BLESSED MHLANGA,Kwekwe mayor, town clerk under fire over ED, NewsDay, Published: November 13, 2017, Retrieved: March 22, 2022