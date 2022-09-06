Pindula

'''Mapurazi''' is a former Kwekwe deputy mayor. <ref name="NZ">[https://newziana.co.zw/2022/01/21/mapurazi-to-represent-zanu-pf-in-kwekwe-by-election/ Mapurazi To Represent ZANU-PF In Kwekwe By-Election], ''NewZiana'', Published: January 21, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref> In '''May 2017''', '''Mapurazi''' who was [[Zanu PF]] Lwekwe Ward 8 Councillor, was elected the city deputy mayor after the post fell vacant following the death of Councillor [[Aaron Sithole]] (MDC-T) in '''March''' that same year. He beat MDC-T rival and Ward 10 Councillor, [[Aaron Gwalazimba]] by three votes after garnering seven against Gwalazimba's four. <ref name="SN">Nyasha Majoni, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/new-kwekwe-deputy-mayor/ New Kwekwe deputy mayor], ''Sunday News'', Published: May 7, 2017, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>
  
In '''January 2022''', '''John Mapurazi''' won the right to represent Zanu-PF in the [[Kwekwe]] Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of [[Energy Ncube]] together with [[Kandros Mugabe]], from contesting in the by-election. <ref name="TH">[https://www.herald.co.zw/2-zanu-pf-kwekwe-candidates-disqualified/ 2 Zanu PF Kwekwe candidates disqualified], ''The Herald'', Published: January 20, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>
  
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) [[Kwekwe]] Central returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Judith Tobaiwa]] of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 6 639 votes,
* '''John Mapurazi''' of Zanu PF with 2 883 votes,
* [[Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire]] of [[United Zimbabwe Alliance]] with 165 votes,
* [[Mbekezeli Ndlovu]] of MDC Alliance with 145 votes.
  
 
==Booing The Mugabe's==

John Mapurazi
John Mapurazi Biography
Known forBeing a politician
Political partyZanu-PF


John Mapurazi is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. Mapurazi is also a miner. In 2022, Mapurazi won the right to represent ZANU-PF in the Kwekwe Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of two other aspiring candidates due to allegations of vote-buying and violence.

Background

John Mapurazi used to stay in Kwekwe's Amaveni suburb.[1]

Political Career

Mapurazi is a former Kwekwe deputy mayor. [2] In May 2017, Mapurazi who was Zanu PF Lwekwe Ward 8 Councillor, was elected the city deputy mayor after the post fell vacant following the death of Councillor Aaron Sithole (MDC-T) in March that same year. He beat MDC-T rival and Ward 10 Councillor, Aaron Gwalazimba by three votes after garnering seven against Gwalazimba's four. [3]

In January 2022, John Mapurazi won the right to represent Zanu-PF in the Kwekwe Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of Energy Ncube together with Kandros Mugabe, from contesting in the by-election. [4]

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Kwekwe Central returned to Parliament:

Booing The Mugabe's

In November 2017, Zanu-PF youths in Kwekwe staged a demonstration Kwekwe City Council offices accusing John Mapurazi and the then mayor Matenda Madzoke of bussing people to Bulawayo under instruction to boo the then First Family; Robert and Grace Mugabe. The allegations were denied by Madzoke.[5]

