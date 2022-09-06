In the ''' 2022 ''' By-Elections , (see [[Zimbabwe By - elections (March_2022)]]) [[ Kwekwe ]] Central returned to [[ Parliament ]] :

In January 2022, John Mapurazi won the right to represent Zanu - PF in the Kwekwe Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of [[ Energy Ncube ]] together with [[ Kandros Mugabe ]], from contesting in the by-election.<ref name="TH">[https://www.herald.co.zw/2-zanu-pf-kwekwe-candidates-disqualified/ 2 Zanu PF Kwekwe candidates disqualified], '' The Herald '', Published: January 20 , 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

In '''January 2022 ''' , '''John Mapurazi ''' won the right to represent Zanu -PF in the [[Kwekwe]] Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of [[Energy Ncube]] together with [[Kandros Mugabe]], from contesting in the by - election . <ref name=" TH ">[https://www. herald .co.zw/ 2-zanu-pf -kwekwe- candidates - disqualified / 2 Zanu PF Kwekwe candidates disqualified ], '' The Herald '', Published: January 20 , 2022 , Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

Mapurazi is the former Kwekwe deputy mayor.<ref name="NZ">[https://newziana.co.zw/2022/01/21/mapurazi-to-represent-zanu-pf-in-kwekwe-by-election/ Mapurazi To Represent ZANU-PF In Kwekwe By-Election], ' ' NewZiana '' , Published: January 21, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref> In May 2017, Mapurazi who was ZANU -PF Lwekwe Ward 8 Councillor was elected the city deputy mayor after the post fell vacant following the death of Councillor Aaron Sithole (MDC-T) in March that same year. He beat MDC - T rival and Ward 10 Councillor, Aaron Gwalazimba by three votes after garnering seven against Gwalazimba's four .<ref name=" SN "> Nyasha Majoni, [https://www. sundaynews .co.zw/ new -kwekwe- deputy - mayor / New Kwekwe deputy mayor ], '' Sunday News '', Published: May 7 , 2017 , Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

'''Mapurazi''' is a former Kwekwe deputy mayor. <ref name="NZ">[https://newziana.co.zw/2022/01/21/mapurazi-to-represent-zanu-pf-in-kwekwe-by-election/ Mapurazi To Represent ZANU-PF In Kwekwe By-Election], ''NewZiana'', Published: January 21, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref> In '''May 2017''', '''Mapurazi''' who was [[Zanu PF]] Lwekwe Ward 8 Councillor, was elected the city deputy mayor after the post fell vacant following the death of Councillor [[Aaron Sithole]] (MDC-T) in '''March''' that same year. He beat MDC-T rival and Ward 10 Councillor, [[Aaron Gwalazimba]] by three votes after garnering seven against Gwalazimba's four. <ref name="SN">Nyasha Majoni, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/new-kwekwe-deputy-mayor/ New Kwekwe deputy mayor], ''Sunday News'', Published: May 7, 2017, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>



John Mapurazi is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. Mapurazi is also a miner. In 2022, Mapurazi won the right to represent ZANU-PF in the Kwekwe Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of two other aspiring candidates due to allegations of vote-buying and violence.

Background

John Mapurazi used to stay in Kwekwe's Amaveni suburb.[1]

Political Career

Mapurazi is a former Kwekwe deputy mayor. [2] In May 2017, Mapurazi who was Zanu PF Lwekwe Ward 8 Councillor, was elected the city deputy mayor after the post fell vacant following the death of Councillor Aaron Sithole (MDC-T) in March that same year. He beat MDC-T rival and Ward 10 Councillor, Aaron Gwalazimba by three votes after garnering seven against Gwalazimba's four. [3]

In January 2022, John Mapurazi won the right to represent Zanu-PF in the Kwekwe Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of Energy Ncube together with Kandros Mugabe, from contesting in the by-election. [4]

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Kwekwe Central returned to Parliament:

Judith Tobaiwa of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 6 639 votes,

John Mapurazi of Zanu PF with 2 883 votes,

of Zanu PF with 2 883 votes, Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire of United Zimbabwe Alliance with 165 votes,

Mbekezeli Ndlovu of MDC Alliance with 145 votes.

Booing The Mugabe's

In November 2017, Zanu-PF youths in Kwekwe staged a demonstration Kwekwe City Council offices accusing John Mapurazi and the then mayor Matenda Madzoke of bussing people to Bulawayo under instruction to boo the then First Family; Robert and Grace Mugabe. The allegations were denied by Madzoke.[5]