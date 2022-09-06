Difference between revisions of "John Mapurazi"
'''John Mapurazi''' is a
'''John Mapurazi''' is a politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]. Mapuraziis also a miner. In 2022, Mapuraziwon the right to represent PF in the KwekweCentral parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of two other aspiring candidates due to allegations of vote-buying and violence.
'''Mapurazi''' is a former Kwekwe deputy mayor. <ref name="NZ">[https://newziana.co.zw/2022/01/21/mapurazi-to-represent-zanu-pf-in-kwekwe-by-election/ Mapurazi To Represent ZANU-PF In Kwekwe By-Election], ''NewZiana'', Published: January 21, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref> In '''May 2017''', '''Mapurazi''' who was [[Zanu PF]] Lwekwe Ward 8 Councillor, was elected the city deputy mayor after the post fell vacant following the death of Councillor [[Aaron Sithole]] (MDC-T) in '''March''' that same year. He beat MDC-T rival and Ward 10 Councillor, [[Aaron Gwalazimba]] by three votes after garnering seven against Gwalazimba's four. <ref name="SN">Nyasha Majoni, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/new-kwekwe-deputy-mayor/ New Kwekwe deputy mayor], ''Sunday News'', Published: May 7, 2017, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>
'''Mapurazi''' is a former Kwekwedeputy mayor. <ref name="NZ">[https://newziana.co.zw/2022/01/21/mapurazi-to-represent-zanu-pf-in-kwekwe-by-election/ Mapurazi To Represent ZANU-PF In Kwekwe By-Election], ''NewZiana'', Published: January 21, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref> In '''May 2017''', '''Mapurazi''' who was [[Zanu PF]] Lwekwe Ward 8 Councillor, was elected the city deputy mayor after the post fell vacant following the death of Councillor [[Aaron Sithole]] (MDC-T) in '''March''' that same year. He beat MDC-T rival and Ward 10 Councillor, [[Aaron Gwalazimba]] by three votes after garnering seven against Gwalazimba's four. <ref name="SN">Nyasha Majoni, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/new-kwekwe-deputy-mayor/ New Kwekwe deputy mayor], ''Sunday News'', Published: May 7, 2017, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>
In '''January 2022''', '''John Mapurazi''' won the right to represent Zanu-PF in the [[Kwekwe]] Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of [[Energy Ncube]] together with [[Kandros Mugabe]], from contesting in the by-election. <ref name="TH">[https://www.herald.co.zw/2-zanu-pf-kwekwe-candidates-disqualified/ 2 Zanu PF Kwekwe candidates disqualified], ''The Herald'', Published: January 20, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>
* [[Mbekezeli Ndlovu]] of MDC Alliance with 145 votes.
==References==
==References==
|title= John Mapurazi
|keywords= John Mapurazi, John Mapurazi Biography, John Mapurazi Zanu-PF
[[Category:Politicians]]
|John Mapurazi
|Known for
|Being a politician
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
John Mapurazi is a politician and member of Zanu-PF. Mapurazi is also a miner. In 2022, Mapurazi won the right to represent Zanu PF in the Kwekwe Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of two other aspiring candidates due to allegations of vote-buying and violence.
Personal Details
John Mapurazi used to stay in Kwekwe's Amaveni suburb. [1].
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Mapurazi is a former Kwekwe deputy mayor. [2] In May 2017, Mapurazi who was Zanu PF Lwekwe Ward 8 Councillor, was elected the city deputy mayor after the post fell vacant following the death of Councillor Aaron Sithole (MDC-T) in March that same year. He beat MDC-T rival and Ward 10 Councillor, Aaron Gwalazimba by three votes after garnering seven against Gwalazimba's four. [3]
In January 2022, John Mapurazi won the right to represent Zanu-PF in the Kwekwe Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of Energy Ncube together with Kandros Mugabe, from contesting in the by-election. [4]
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Kwekwe Central returned to Parliament:
- Judith Tobaiwa of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 6 639 votes,
- John Mapurazi of Zanu PF with 2 883 votes,
- Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire of United Zimbabwe Alliance with 165 votes,
- Mbekezeli Ndlovu of MDC Alliance with 145 votes.
Events
Booing The Mugabe's
In November 2017, Zanu PF youths in Kwekwe staged a demonstration Kwekwe City Council offices accusing John Mapurazi and the then mayor Matenda Madzoke of bussing people to Bulawayo under instruction to boo the then First Family, Robert and Grace Mugabe. The allegations were denied by Madzoke. [5]
Further Reading
References
- ↑ KWEKWE: Residents chase away Zanu PF supporters on door-to-door Campaign, ZWNews, Published: February 16, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022
- ↑ Mapurazi To Represent ZANU-PF In Kwekwe By-Election, NewZiana, Published: January 21, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022
- ↑ Nyasha Majoni, New Kwekwe deputy mayor, Sunday News, Published: May 7, 2017, Retrieved: March 22, 2022
- ↑ 2 Zanu PF Kwekwe candidates disqualified, The Herald, Published: January 20, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022
- ↑ BLESSED MHLANGA,Kwekwe mayor, town clerk under fire over ED, NewsDay, Published: November 13, 2017, Retrieved: March 22, 2022