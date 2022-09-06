In November 2017, Zanu-PF youths in Kwekwe staged a demonstration Kwekwe City Council offices accusing John Mapurazi and the then mayor [[Matenda Madzoke]] of bussing people to [[Bulawayo]] under instruction to boo the then First Family; [[Robert Mugabe|Robert]] and [[Grace Mugabe]]. The allegations were denied by Madzoke.<ref name="ND">BLESSED MHLANGA,[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/11/kwekwe-mayor-town-clerk-fire-ed/ Kwekwe mayor, town clerk under fire over ED], ''NewsDay'', Published: November 13, 2017, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

In '''November 2017''', Zanu PF youths in [[Kwekwe]] staged a demonstration Kwekwe City Council offices accusing '''John Mapurazi''' and the then mayor [[Matenda Madzoke]] of bussing people to [[Bulawayo]] under instruction to boo the then First Family, [[Robert Mugabe|Robert]] and [[Grace Mugabe]]. The allegations were denied by '''Madzoke'''. <ref name="ND">BLESSED MHLANGA,[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/11/kwekwe-mayor-town-clerk-fire-ed/ Kwekwe mayor, town clerk under fire over ED], ''NewsDay'', Published: November 13, 2017, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

In '''January 2022''', '''John Mapurazi''' won the right to represent Zanu-PF in the [[Kwekwe]] Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of [[Energy Ncube]] together with [[Kandros Mugabe]], from contesting in the by-election. <ref name="TH">[https://www.herald.co.zw/2-zanu-pf-kwekwe-candidates-disqualified/ 2 Zanu PF Kwekwe candidates disqualified], ''The Herald'', Published: January 20, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

In '''January 2022''', '''John Mapurazi''' won the right to represent Zanu-PF in the [[Kwekwe]] Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of [[Energy Ncube]] together with [[Kandros Mugabe]], from contesting in the by-election. <ref name="TH">[https://www.herald.co.zw/2-zanu-pf-kwekwe-candidates-disqualified/ 2 Zanu PF Kwekwe candidates disqualified], ''The Herald'', Published: January 20, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

'''Mapurazi''' is a former [[ Kwekwe ]] deputy mayor. <ref name="NZ">[https://newziana.co.zw/2022/01/21/mapurazi-to-represent-zanu-pf-in-kwekwe-by-election/ Mapurazi To Represent ZANU-PF In Kwekwe By-Election], ''NewZiana'', Published: January 21, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref> In '''May 2017''', '''Mapurazi''' who was [[Zanu PF]] Lwekwe Ward 8 Councillor, was elected the city deputy mayor after the post fell vacant following the death of Councillor [[Aaron Sithole]] (MDC-T) in '''March''' that same year. He beat MDC-T rival and Ward 10 Councillor, [[Aaron Gwalazimba]] by three votes after garnering seven against Gwalazimba's four. <ref name="SN">Nyasha Majoni, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/new-kwekwe-deputy-mayor/ New Kwekwe deputy mayor], ''Sunday News'', Published: May 7, 2017, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

'''Mapurazi''' is a former Kwekwe deputy mayor. <ref name="NZ">[https://newziana.co.zw/2022/01/21/mapurazi-to-represent-zanu-pf-in-kwekwe-by-election/ Mapurazi To Represent ZANU-PF In Kwekwe By-Election], ''NewZiana'', Published: January 21, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref> In '''May 2017''', '''Mapurazi''' who was [[Zanu PF]] Lwekwe Ward 8 Councillor, was elected the city deputy mayor after the post fell vacant following the death of Councillor [[Aaron Sithole]] (MDC-T) in '''March''' that same year. He beat MDC-T rival and Ward 10 Councillor, [[Aaron Gwalazimba]] by three votes after garnering seven against Gwalazimba's four. <ref name="SN">Nyasha Majoni, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/new-kwekwe-deputy-mayor/ New Kwekwe deputy mayor], ''Sunday News'', Published: May 7, 2017, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

No information was found on his Junior or High School , or any tertiary education.

John Mapurazi used to stay in [[Kwekwe]]'s Amaveni suburb.<ref name = "ZW">[https: / /zwnews.com/kwekwe-residents-chase-away-zanu-pf-supporters- on -door-to-door-campaign/ KWEKWE: Residents chase away Zanu PF supporters on door-to-door Campaign] , ''ZWNews'', Published: February 16, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

John Mapurazi used to stay in [[Kwekwe]]'s Amaveni suburb. <ref name="ZW">[https://zwnews.com/kwekwe-residents-chase-away-zanu-pf-supporters-on-door-to-door-campaign/ KWEKWE: Residents chase away Zanu PF supporters on door-to-door Campaign], ''ZWNews'', Published: February 16, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>.

'''John Mapurazi''' is a politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]. ''' Mapurazi ''' is also a miner. In ''' 2022 ''' , ''' Mapurazi ''' won the right to represent Zanu PF in the [[ Kwekwe ]] Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of two other aspiring candidates due to allegations of vote-buying and violence.

'''John Mapurazi''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]. Mapurazi is also a miner. In 2022, Mapurazi won the right to represent ZANU- PF in the Kwekwe Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of two other aspiring candidates due to allegations of vote-buying and violence.



John Mapurazi is a politician and member of Zanu-PF. Mapurazi is also a miner. In 2022, Mapurazi won the right to represent Zanu PF in the Kwekwe Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of two other aspiring candidates due to allegations of vote-buying and violence.

Personal Details

John Mapurazi used to stay in Kwekwe's Amaveni suburb. [1].

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Mapurazi is a former Kwekwe deputy mayor. [2] In May 2017, Mapurazi who was Zanu PF Lwekwe Ward 8 Councillor, was elected the city deputy mayor after the post fell vacant following the death of Councillor Aaron Sithole (MDC-T) in March that same year. He beat MDC-T rival and Ward 10 Councillor, Aaron Gwalazimba by three votes after garnering seven against Gwalazimba's four. [3]

In January 2022, John Mapurazi won the right to represent Zanu-PF in the Kwekwe Central parliamentary by-election after the disqualification of Energy Ncube together with Kandros Mugabe, from contesting in the by-election. [4]

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Kwekwe Central returned to Parliament:

Judith Tobaiwa of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 6 639 votes,

John Mapurazi of Zanu PF with 2 883 votes,

of Zanu PF with 2 883 votes, Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire of United Zimbabwe Alliance with 165 votes,

Mbekezeli Ndlovu of MDC Alliance with 145 votes.

Events

Booing The Mugabe's

In November 2017, Zanu PF youths in Kwekwe staged a demonstration Kwekwe City Council offices accusing John Mapurazi and the then mayor Matenda Madzoke of bussing people to Bulawayo under instruction to boo the then First Family, Robert and Grace Mugabe. The allegations were denied by Madzoke. [5]

Further Reading