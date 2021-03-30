Difference between revisions of "John Matiyenga"

In July 2018, John Matiyenga was elected to Ward 3 Chitungwiza Municipality, for Zanu-PF, with 1499 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Chitungwiza Municipality with 1499 votes, beating Lovemore Stanley, independent with 1393 votes, Hebert Chinowe of CODE with 275 votes, Pauline Chirimanyemba of BZA with 171 votes, Margaret Mwalo of ZIPP with 167 votes, Benjamin Kagodi of NCA with 129 votes, Marko Swotwa of PRC with 122 votes, and Chipo Sumani of ZDU with 43 votes, . [1]

Events

Further Reading

