Difference between revisions of "John Mudzonga"

In July 2018, John Mudzonga was elected to Ward 9 Mazowe RDC, for, Zanu PF with 1515 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Mazowe RDC with 1515 votes, beating Joice Chigwida of MDC Alliance with 602 votes and Wadzanayi Musarara, independent with 176 votes. [1]

Events

