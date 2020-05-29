Difference between revisions of "John Nyamhoka"

In July 2018, John Nyamhoka was elected to Ward 17 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 9680 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Mutare Municipality with 9680 votes, beating Elizabeth Julie Nyatoti of Zanu-PF with 2203 votes, Dadirayi Chemwandoita, independent with 953 votes, Dadirai Gonese of PRC with 279 votes, Paul Songani Mukweza or ZIPP with 195 votes, Eunice Samata of ZDU with 114, Victor Tapota of Chief's Party with 61 votes and Mark Stephen Makahamadze or ERA with 59 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

