Difference between revisions of "John Nyika"

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 31 Makoni RDC with 2189 votes, beating Medion Mandengu of MDC-Alliance with 256 votes and Obert Dhobho of ZFC with 60 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

