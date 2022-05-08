John Paradza is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. In May 2022, Paradza was elected Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs. In 2018 he was elected Gutu West member of Parliament. In 2018, Paradza and two other legislators were reported for verbal abuse.

Political Career

On 5 May 2022, John Paradza was elected Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs during the 7th Youth League elective conference in Harare. He replaced Tendai Chirau who was the acting Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs.[1]

In December 2021, Paradza was elected Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial youth league chairman.[2]

Sexual Harassment Claims

Joseph Chinotimba, Tafanana Zhou, and John Paradza were reported for verbal abuse after they referred to some female MPs as prostitutes, among other words.[3]

On 22 November 2018, Lynette Karenyi raised a point of order as the leader of the MDC Alliance women’s assembly, complaining about the verbal abuse that she and another female MP Joanna Mamombe had been subjected to.[4]