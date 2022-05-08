|description= John Paradza is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. In May 2022, Paradza was elected Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs. In 2018 he was elected Gutu West member of Parliament. In 2018, Paradza and two other legislators were reported for verbal abuse.

On 22 November 2018, Lynette Karenyi raised a point of order as the leader of the MDC Alliance women's assembly, complaining about the verbal abuse that she and another female MP Joana Mamombe had been subjected to.

Joseph Chinotimba, Tafanana Zhou, and John Paradza were reported for verbal abuse after they referred to some female MPs as prostitutes, among other words.

John Paradza is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. In May 2022, Paradza was elected Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs. In 2018 he was elected Gutu West member of Parliament. In 2018, Paradza and two other legislators were reported for verbal abuse.

Background

His father, Bravio Chasvuta, passed away and Paradza says his father was a war veteran. John Paradza's mother is Mary Chasvuta Paradza. He is a practising black belt karateka.[1]

Age

He was born on December 31, 1991.[1]

Wife

John Paradza is married to Theresa Paradza and as of April 2019, the couple has a son. [1]

House

John Paradza has a house in Mt Pleasant in Harare.[1]





Education

John Paradza did his primary education at Matiza Primary School before moving to Chikwerengwe Secondary where he completed his secondary education. He then enrolled for a diploma in Theology and Christian Leadership with AMFIC — a Zaoga Forward In Faith Church College but never practiced pastoral duties.[1]

Political Career

On 5 May 2022, John Paradza was elected Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs during the 7th Youth League elective conference in Harare. He replaced Tendai Chirau who was the acting Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs.[2]

In December 2021, Paradza was elected Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial youth league chairman.[3]

Sexual Harassment Claims

Joseph Chinotimba, Tafanana Zhou, and John Paradza were reported for verbal abuse after they referred to some female MPs as prostitutes, among other words.[4]

On 22 November 2018, Lynette Karenyi raised a point of order as the leader of the MDC Alliance women’s assembly, complaining about the verbal abuse that she and another female MP Joana Mamombe had been subjected to.[5]

Political Violence Reports

In January 2022, Paradza was accused of using Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officers to threaten a teacher identified as Batsiranayi Ngugama accusing him of being a security threat. Paradza accused him of poisoning people in Gutu West constituency by publishing “anti-government articles in various publications.

NewsDay published on 5 January 2022, quoted the teacher as having said:

"I wrote stories about inputs that were stolen by Zanu PF and another story of a cop who assaulted one of our teachers. Now Paradza is saying I’m a security threat, adding that if I don’t move out of his constituency, it would hinder him from winning elections. He said I should move out with my family. He has been threatening me verbally for a very long time. On December 30, he sent State agents at my place at night who ordered me to move out."

In response, John Paradza denied the allegations when interviewed by NewsDay on 4 January 2022, saying as an MP, he worked well with all teachers in his constituency.[6]