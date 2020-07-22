Difference between revisions of "John Riber"

John Riber is an independent filmmaker and Founder–Director of the Media for Development Trust, currently based in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. He has extensive experience of film-making in various countries of Asia and Africa. In the capacity of a communications consultant, Riber has designed and run formal film, video, and radio training courses in Asia, Africa, and the United States of America. He has also conducted research and prepared reports on the film, video, and television sectors in the southern African region.[1]

Background

He was born and raised in India, John Riber completed university film studies in the United States in 1977. He spent ten years making films in Bangladesh and India. In 1987 he moved to Zimbabwe where he and his wife, Louise, established Media for Development Trust, one of Africa's leading production and distribution houses. He has worked as a film lab technician, cameraman, editor, scriptwriter, and as producer of the award winning African feature films Neria, More Time (film), and Everyone's Child. Yellow Card Movie marked his debut as a director.[2]

Filmography

Yellow Card Movie (2000)

Shanda (2002)





References