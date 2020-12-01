Difference between revisions of "John Tallach High School Covid-19 Cases"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "==Background== John Tallach is a high school located about 40 kilometers north-east of Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, Bulawayo. ==Covid-19 Cases== The Ministry...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 10:40, 1 December 2020
Background
John Tallach is a high school located about 40 kilometers north-east of Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, Bulawayo.
Covid-19 Cases
The Ministry of Health and Child Care confirmed that 184 children contracted COVID-19 at John Tallach High School. At least 607 students and teachers are quarantined.[1]
Investigations by the Ministry of Health and Child Care showed that a pupil who travelled to South Africa to attend a funeral brought the virus back to the school.[2]
Governmnent Response
The school was closed and no one was allowed to enter or leave the school. The government set up a satellite clinic at the school and deployed medical staff at the school.
Non-governmental organizations also provided sanitizers, washing buckets, soap and other basic necessities to the affected children and teachers.
Zimbabwe Christian Alliance provided counselling services.[3]