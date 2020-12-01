Difference between revisions of "John Tallach High School Covid-19 Cases"
Latest revision as of 11:08, 1 December 2020
Background
John Tallach is a high school located about 40 kilometers north-east of Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, Bulawayo. In November 2020, there were reports that pupils at the school had tested positive for Covid-19.
Covid-19 Cases
The Ministry of Health and Child Care confirmed that 184 children contracted COVID-19 at John Tallach High School. At least 607 students and teachers are quarantined.[1]
Investigations by the Ministry of Health and Child Care showed that a pupil who travelled to South Africa to attend a funeral brought the virus back to the school.[2]
Governmnent And NGO Response
The school was closed and no one was allowed to enter or leave the school. The government set up a satellite clinic at the school and deployed medical staff at the school.
Non-governmental organizations also provided sanitizers, washing buckets, soap and other basic necessities to the affected children and teachers.
Zimbabwe Christian Alliance provided counselling services.[3]
Deaths
There were reports that a student had succumbed to Covid-19. However, officials dismissed the message which was circulating on social media as a hoax.[4]
References
