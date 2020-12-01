Pindula

==Background==
 
==Background==
  
John Tallach is a high school located about 40 kilometers north-east of [[Zimbabwe]]’s second-largest city, [[Bulawayo]].
John Tallach is a high school located about 40 kilometers north-east of [[Zimbabwe]]’s second-largest city, [[Bulawayo]]. In November 2020, there were reports that pupils at the school had tested positive for Covid-19.
[[File:John-tallach-school-entrance1985.jpg|thumb|John Tallach Entrance]]
  
 
==Covid-19 Cases==
 
==Covid-19 Cases==
Line 20: Line 22:
  
 
There were reports that a student had succumbed to Covid-19. However, officials dismissed the message which was circulating on social media as a hoax.<ref>https://www.newzimbabwe.com/covid-19-affected-john-tallach-school-turned-into-quarantine-centre/</ref>
 
There were reports that a student had succumbed to Covid-19. However, officials dismissed the message which was circulating on social media as a hoax.<ref>https://www.newzimbabwe.com/covid-19-affected-john-tallach-school-turned-into-quarantine-centre/</ref>
==References==
<references/>
  
 
[[Category:Health]]
 
Latest revision as of 11:08, 1 December 2020

Background

John Tallach is a high school located about 40 kilometers north-east of Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, Bulawayo. In November 2020, there were reports that pupils at the school had tested positive for Covid-19.

John Tallach Entrance

Covid-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Child Care confirmed that 184 children contracted COVID-19 at John Tallach High School. At least 607 students and teachers are quarantined.[1]

Investigations by the Ministry of Health and Child Care showed that a pupil who travelled to South Africa to attend a funeral brought the virus back to the school.[2]

Governmnent And NGO Response

The school was closed and no one was allowed to enter or leave the school. The government set up a satellite clinic at the school and deployed medical staff at the school.

Non-governmental organizations also provided sanitizers, washing buckets, soap and other basic necessities to the affected children and teachers.

Zimbabwe Christian Alliance provided counselling services.[3]

Deaths

There were reports that a student had succumbed to Covid-19. However, officials dismissed the message which was circulating on social media as a hoax.[4]

References

  1. https://www.voazimbabwe.com/a/john-tallach-high-school-covid-19-figures-up/5673765.html
  2. https://www.newzimbabwe.com/covid-19-affected-john-tallach-school-turned-into-quarantine-centre/
  3. https://www.voazimbabwe.com/a/john-tallach-high-school-covid-19-figures-up/5673765.html
  4. https://www.newzimbabwe.com/covid-19-affected-john-tallach-school-turned-into-quarantine-centre/
